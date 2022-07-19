Cheyenne Regional Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thornell was presented with the 2022 American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award during the association’s annual meeting this spring.
The award is presented to one person from each state who is selected by that state’s hospital association.
“The Grassroots Champion Award was created to recognize a hospital leader from each state who most effectively educates elected officials on how major issues affect a hospital’s vital role in the community and who have done an exemplary job in broadening the base of community support for the hospital and who are advocates for hospitals and patients,” said Josh Hannes, Wyoming Hospital Association vice president.
“Tim has been active in the community with business groups and frequently provides testimony to legislative committees as well as interacting with local policymakers and the Wyoming delegation in Washington, DC,” Hannes said.
Thornell has been the president and CEO of Cheyenne Regional since 2019. He previously served as CEO of Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, NM, and before that was the chief operating officer at regional medical centers in Las Cruces, NM, and Yakima, WA. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Diplomat of the American College of Medical Practice Executives.