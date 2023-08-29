The Cheyenne Regional Health System has named Yvonne Wigington as its new chief financial officer.
Wigington brings 29 years of healthcare financial experience to Cheyenne Regional, which includes the 184-bed Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group, the largest multi-specialty group in the state.
“We are extremely pleased to name Ms. Wigington as our new chief financial officer,” said Cheyenne Regional President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thornell. “She has roots in Wyoming accompanied by more than a decade of senior leadership experience in finance and will be a great asset to the Cheyenne Regional team and our community.”
Wigington comes to Cheyenne Regional from Montrose Regional Health in Montrose, CO, where she served as CFO for the past four years. Prior to that, Wigington was senior vice president and CFO at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.
Wigington is a certified public accountant, has a master’s degree in business administration and has achieved fellowship status in the Healthcare Financial Management Association. She has also been named as one of Becker’s “50 Community Hospital CFOs to Know” and has served on the board of directors for several healthcare organizations.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the patients of Wyoming as a member of the CRMC team,” Wigington said. “I am grateful to be back home in Wyoming and have already enjoyed being a part of the Cheyenne community.”
Cheyenne Regional’s previous CFO retired on June 30.