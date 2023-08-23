Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has launched a new website that offers several user-friendly upgrades and enhancements.
“One major change was to simplify the search capability. The previous website had a dropdown navigation with more than 30 links to scroll through to find information. On the new site, users can type the information they need into the search bar and then click on one of the options presented,” said CRMC Marketing and Communications Director Hillary Hardy.
“We are also excited to offer a new language selection feature, which is meant to help people who may not speak English as their first language,” Hardy said. “We want to ensure all community members have access to information about our health system and the care we provide.”
The new website offers in-depth information about local physicians and providers, Cheyenne Regional Medical Group (CRMG) clinics and hospital services.
Features prominently displayed on the home page include links to the MyChart patient portal, online scheduling, the “CRMC Go!” app, CRMG and the Cheyenne Regional Foundation’s “giving page.”
This is CRMC’s third website redesign and rebuild since 2012.
“With each rebuild, the website has become more functional, more simplified and more beautiful,” Hardy said. “We are always looking for ways to help our community find the care they need, as quickly and conveniently as possible.”
The website can be accessed via a mobile device or a laptop or desktop computer.
“The new website is a reflection of who we are as a health system,” Hardy said. “We are here for our community and for each person who walks through our hospital and clinic doors.”
To access the site, go to cheyenneregional.org.