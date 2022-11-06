Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ for Three Years in a Row (2021-2023), according to Healthgrades, an online independent hospital and physician quality and safety ratings organization. This recognition means that CRMC is in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for its coronary intervention outcomes as measured by Healthgrades.
“At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, we are extremely fortunate to have an experienced coronary intervention team that takes great pride in providing our heart patients with exceptional treatment,” said Tim Thornell, CRMC’s president and chief executive officer. “I want to thank and recognize our interventional cardiologists and our cardiac catheterization team in addition to everyone who works in our heart and vascular clinic, on our telemetry unit and for our cardiac rehabilitation service for their unwavering focus on providing such a high level of heart and coronary care to our patients, our community and our region.”
Patients treated at hospitals receiving America's 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award have, on average, a 47.3 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, according to Healthgrades.
CRMC is also among the top hospitals in the nation for the quality of its cardiology services, coronary interventional procedures and gastrointestinal surgeries, according to Healthgrades analysis. This includes the following:
- Named among the top 5 percent in the nation for cardiology services for three years in a row (2021-2023)
- Named among the top 10 percent in the nation for gastrointestinal surgery for five years in a row (2019-2023)
- Named among the top 10 percent in the nation for cardiology services for five years in a row (2019-2023)
- Named among the top 10 percent in the nation for coronary interventional procedures for three years in a row (2021-2023)
“For a hospital of our size to be among the top five percent of hospitals in the nation for cardiology services and top 10 percent for gastrointestinal surgery and coronary interventional procedures shows that we are focused on providing the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, CRMC’s co-chief medical officer. “We are incredibly proud of our cardiac catheterization team, our surgeons and operating room, our hospitalists, our medical and surgical units, our telemetry unit and the many others in our health system who have contributed to these achievements that reflect our health system’s commitment to providing high-quality care.”
Healthgrades has also recognized CRMC with the following specialty excellence awards for 2023, based on CRMC’s overall clinical quality in these areas:
- Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award for five years in a row (2019-2023)
- Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ for three years in a row (2021-2023)
Patients treated at hospitals receiving the Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award have, on average, a 28.4 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication or dying while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, according to Healthgrades. Additionally, patients treated at hospitals that did not receive the Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award are, on average, 1.40 times more likely to experience one or more complications or die in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that did receive the award, based on hospital data compiled and analyzed by Healthgrades.
“These excellence awards mean that CRMC is one of the nation’s top-performing hospitals for clinical quality related to both gastrointestinal surgery and coronary interventions,” said Dr. Jeffrey Storey, CRMC’s co-chief medical officer. “This is an extraordinary result, and I want to applaud our surgeons and operating room in addition to our coronary intervention team for their ongoing commitment to providing our patients with truly extraordinary care.”
CRMC has also received eight five-star clinical quality ratings from Healthgrades. A five-star rating means that clinical outcomes are significantly better than expected when treating the condition or conducting the procedure being evaluated.
CRMC received five-star ratings for:
Cardiac Treatment
- Treatment of Heart Failure for nine years in a row (2015-2023)
- Treatment of Heart Attack for five years in a row (2019-2023)
- Coronary Interventional Procedures for four years in a row (2020-2023)
Critical Care
- Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 11 years in a row (2013-2023)
- Treatment of Sepsis in 2023
- Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism in 2023
Gastrointestinal Care
- Treatment of Bowel Obstruction for four years in a row (2020-2023)
Pulmonary Treatment
- Treatment of Pneumonia for 12 years in a row (2012-2023)
This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between five-star hospitals and one-star hospitals. According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, more than 200,000 lives could potentially have been saved, and more than 160,000 patients could have avoided potential complications.
“We commend Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality patient care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that recipients of Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals recognition, Excellence awards and 5-star ratings have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes in those areas.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated the performance of approximately 4,500 short-term, acute-care hospitals nationwide, assessing patient mortality and complications for 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Data was from 2019 to 2021 and included a review of approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient claims records.
Healthgrades assesses hospital quality for conditions and procedures based solely on clinical outcomes. No hospital can opt in or out of the analysis, and no hospital pays to be measured.