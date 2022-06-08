Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s laboratory recently received accreditation from The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting organization in healthcare, and from the College of American Pathologists, the nation’s leading organization of board-certified pathologists.
“Quality laboratory results lead to quality patient care” said Dr. Daniel Long, a pathologist and medical director of CRMC’s lab.
During the reviews, onsite surveyors evaluated the lab’s policies and procedures, quality, training and competency of testing personnel, calibration verifications, expiration dates of supplies and reagents, temperature monitoring and several other indicators to ensure the lab is providing safe, quality care.
“Accreditation lets our patients and community know that we are following regulatory standards and best practices, assuring our patients that they are getting the most accurate and reliable results,” Dr. Long said.