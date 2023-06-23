Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Marketing and Communications Department has received two gold and five silver national Aster Awards for work the department created in 2022.
Sponsored by Creative Images, Inc., the Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected healthcare marketing competitions in the nation. The program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in advertising and marketing for more than 20 years.
CRMC received gold awards for a flyer to educate patients on how to prevent falls and for an internal newsletter written by Tim Thornell, president and chief executive officer of the Cheyenne Regional health system.
Silver awards were presented for TV ads highlighting CRMC’s cardiac, orthopedic and cancer services; a digital billboard ad emphasizing the importance of car seat use; and a poster focusing on mental health and suicide prevention that was displayed in state parks and historic sites throughout Wyoming. Two separate silver awards were also given for CRMC’s annual “year-in-review” magazine.
“My team is truly the best in the industry,” said Hillary Hardy, CRMC’s Marketing and Communications director. “I want to thank Joe, Kathy, Bridget, Traci and Joci for their efforts every day. While what they do is largely behind the scenes, it’s nice to be able to recognize them and show appreciation for their talents.”
The 2023 Aster Awards received entries from across the United States as well as abroad.
Entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts and were scored on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.
Gold award winners scored in the top 5 percent in the nation, and silver award winners scored in the top 12 percent. Each participant’s entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
“Many agencies and organizations continued to step up and offered incredible communications that were both informative and creative,” said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards program coordinator. “Our hats off to everyone for amazing entries.”
CRMC has received a total of 31 Aster Awards for materials created in four different years since 2015.
“I hope these awards will continue to inspire and help our team think outside the box, push our potential and create the best advertising that we can,” Hardy said. “I also want to thank West Edge Collective for being an extension of our team when we need more creative firepower. We live in a community with amazing creative talent!”
Current winners are posted on the Aster Awards website: https://www.asterawards.com/winners/.