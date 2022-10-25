Cheyenne Regional Medical Group has partnered with telehealth solutions company Bright.md to provide a new online tool that directs community members to the right venue of care more quickly and efficiently.
Community members begin by accessing the “Care Finder” tool online and answering one question about their symptoms. Care Finder then links them directly to the recommended next step—whether it’s for further evaluation using SmartExam, a virtual or in-person visit with a CRMG provider or an appointment with their primary care physician.
“Care Finder helps patients navigate our healthcare system by asking them questions specific to their needs and recommends the most appropriate care options. It also helps deliver positive patient outcomes and saves on cost by guiding patients to the right care, at the right place and at the right time,” said Matt LaHiff, CRMG’s senior clinical practice transformation partner.
Access to Care Finder is available at www.cheyenneregional.org/carefinder.