Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce logo

Grab your ruby slippers and follow the yellow brick road to the Annual Chamber Awards Gala as we celebrate Cheyenne, Laramie County and the region. There’s no place like home and our members are the reason. Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business. 

Walk, talk, and feast at the Cheyenne Civic Center during this exclusive event recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of our business leaders. Fly my pretties! Reserve your seat today by calling 307-638-3388. (No flying monkeys allowed!) 

Learn more about this event or reserve your table at: CheyenneChamber.org/AnnualBanquet

Doing the Big Work

Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate the work that benefits all of us. 

Please help us recognize these amazing organizations and individuals who were nominated by the community for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Awards.

Community Service Award

Jonah Bank, Beach Please, Blue FCU

Non-Profit of the Year

Meals on Wheels, Safehouse Cheyenne, Wyoming 211

Small Business of the Year

Billy Jack’s, Breeze Thru, Alexis Drake

Large Business of the Year

RE/MAX, Reiman Corp, Capitol Roofing

Emerging Leader Award

Alex Freeman, Kari Ward Farley, Dallas Tyrell

Teacher of the Year

Joe Allen at East HS, Nicole Hayes at Arp ES, Kim Halvorson at Hebard ES

Student of the Year

Caleb Ammons at Central HS, Zoey Brown at East HS

Chamber Spirit Award

Bailey Nowak, Tara Nelson, Bob Moen

Tags