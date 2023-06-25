Employees at the Starbucks store at 2101 Central Avenue went on strike on Sunday. The workers are in the process of unionizing, but are not represented yet.
Nationally, union members of Starbucks Workers United announced a strike at 150 stores around the country. The national job action deals with store decorations for Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.
The local job action is not related. Employees say they are unhappy with the way their hours are scheduled, and the management of the store on Central Avenue. Other Starbucks stores in Cheyenne are not on strike.
Starbucks calls its employees "partners" because they are considered partners in the company's success.
A union organizer for the Central Avenue store issued the following press release about the strike.
Cheyenne Starbucks Workers Strike, Form Union Baristas File for NLRB Election Today - Walk out in national strike wave.
Starbucks Cafe workers at the store located at 21st and Central (2111 Central Ave.) in Cheyenne have announced their intention to form a union. According to Workers United (an SEIU affiliate), a supermajority of workers at the store signed union authorization cards in support of the effort and requested an election to unionize.
They are the first store in Wyoming to join the union.
Baristas filed a formal petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election today to join Starbucks Workers United movement, which already includes approximately 8,000 workers at over 320 locations across the country.
Nationally, Starbucks workers are organizing with Workers United, the same international union that has backed successful campaigns in Buffalo NY, Mesa Arizona, Seattle Washington, and Knoxville Tennessee.
Nationwide, more than 150 stores and 3,000 are striking this week over the company's removal of pride flags from union stores, cuts to gender affirming healthcare, and the company's ongoing refusal to bargain a contract in good faith.
The rank-and-file organizing committee behind the unionization push offered the following comment to press:
We, the organizing committee, are going on strike and announcing our union due to staffing shortages, cut hours for baristas, and in hopes that Corporate may finally listen to our complaints. We are ready to be taken seriously and in turn are exercising our right to protest. We show up for our team and our partners daily, and we hope that this company can finally start doing the same for us in return.
The Wyoming AFL-CIO has come out in support of the union efforts.
Tammy Johnson, the Executive Secretary of the Wyoming AFL-CIO released the following statement:
"Like other workers across the nation, Wyoming’s working families are tired of holding up corporations that bank outrageous profits for their shareholders while working two or three jobs. Today’s action against Starbucks is just another way Wyoming workers are standing up for respect and decent treatment by their employer. From low wages to high on-the-job death rates, Wyoming’s working families pay the price so large companies can get rich. Wyoming’s 10,000+ union members support the brave workers at Starbucks and their legal right to engage in protected concerted action."
The striking workers at the Central Avenue store sent a letter to the CEO of Starbucks Laxman Narasimhan, explaining their concerns:
Dear Laxman,
We, the partners of 21st and Central in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are writing to inform you of our intent to unionize.
You say that we are Partners, but we do not agree. We feel that we have become nothing more than cogs in the corporate machine, being pushed to prioritize profits over people.
Despite Howard Schultz’ many claims that there has been no unlawful mistreatment of workers, multiple instances which corporate is responsible for handling have given evidence that Partners and the third-place experience are no longer the focus of Starbucks’ core mission and values.
We hope that this letter can clarify many of the issues that have been leaving Partners feeling overworked, undervalued and unappreciated.
First and foremost is the issue of staffing within the store. Despite being told that understaffing issues are a result of the effects of Covid on public, everyday life or from inflation, Partners working the floor every day know that there is no shortage of foot-traffic or business, and also can readily find proof of Starbucks’ record-breaking profits.
Full-time Partners are being denied even part-time hours by management, risking the loss of the benefits – those which Starbucks’ uses in so many talking points in favor of their own reputation – to the point that many workers must forfeit sick- and vacation-time in order to earn their pay necessary for essentials, leaving them vulnerable in cases of unforeseen circumstances or emergencies.
Despite these issues with labor distribution and Partner hours, new employees are prioritized in scheduling over the seasoned Partners who keep the store running at the level which Corporate expects.
While new Partners are always welcome to the team at 21st and Central, they lack the training necessary to be a fluid member of the team, and hours should come with experience and reliability, rather than used as a means of punishment for those who speak against injustice.
The issue of hours reflects a greater concern, in which those responsible for scheduling and labor distribution are not being held accountable for leaving Partners in such vulnerable positions.
Furthermore, when Partners attempt to hold those in charge of scheduling accountable, they are met with retaliation and threats of termination as a result.
Not only are hours being withheld, they are modified at a moment’s notice with no clear communication that such changes have even been made, often falling outside of Partners’ given availabilities, and when Partners are unable to meet such expectations, they are again threatened with termination or insubordination for not coming into shifts which are already outside their availability.
Multiple partners have experienced being scheduled for under the 12-hour minimum and thus are told that they are at risk of termination, yet they are not scheduling themselves.
This under-scheduling raises concerns that any Partner who is unwanted by current management can be given cause for termination simply because management is able to do so.
In addition, hours are important not only for home and personal life, but Starbucks’ benefits are dependent on working a minimum number of hours per week.
Benefits are intended to be beneficial, and useful for Partners’ lives outside of work.
However, the withholding of labor and intentional under-scheduling leaves Partners at risk of losing those benefits, such as health insurance and ASU tuition support.
While tuition support is covered by Corporate, health insurance must be signed up for by the Partner, and is taken out of their hard-earned paycheck.
Such a benefit is not free, and so the expectations of that which it covers are higher.
For some Partners, the cost of insurance taken from each paycheck nearly rivals that which still must be paid after the insurance is applied and brings into question whether it is worth the payment at all.
While many Partners choose to mull through mistreatment and retaliation for benefits, those benefits are quickly becoming worth less than they cost, and so there is little reason for Partners to remain working for a corporation which treats them so poorly.
The Partners who speak up against the current misconduct and unethical behaviors have decided that enough is enough and have made various attempts to contact Partner Resources.
Partner Resources have conducted multiple investigations, and despite store-wide experience and reports, the investigations have been closed with no evidence that management will be held accountable for creating a hostile work environment, giving those investigated no reason to change the behaviors which warranted an investigation in the first place.
Unfortunately, store management is not the only culprit responsible for creating an unfriendly and unpleasant atmosphere at 21st and Central.
Various Partners and even some customers have diminished the quintessential Starbucks experience.
There are Partners who make endless, unreasonable demands of other Partners, while not being held to the same standard that others are punished for failing to meet.
More pressing, however, are the multiple occurrences of sexual harassment or assault, which were spectacularly mishandled by those responsible for handling such issues.
Two Partners, both of whom are minors, experiencing such problems within the span of a year is great cause for concern.
Yet in both instances, the issues were met with the minor affected being blamed for the situation occurring.
When the most vulnerable Partners are unprotected in the situations that matter most, the Starbucks Core Mission and Values ring hollow.
We, the Partners at 21st and Central who have chosen to unionize, firmly believe that forming a union of our peers is if not the right way, but indeed the only way, to bring Starbucks back to the dream of a third-place which it was so long ago.
Laxman Narasimhan, we hope to see you stand beside us and fight on behalf of the workers who wish to help make Starbucks the business we know it can be.