Starbucks workers at the 21st & Central store (2111 Central St.) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, won union representation by a vote of 8-5 conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, marking the first store to unionize in the state of Wyoming.
“The feeling is exhilarating and empowering and we are moving in the right direction. We are ready for change and look forward to our future with Starbucks Workers United,” said the rank-and-file organizing committee in a collective statement.
“As a partner of 10 years, seeing how far this company has fallen from its original values, it will be good to implement change as workers and bring those values back,” said Christina Frakes, a shift supervisor and member of the organizing committee.
“When I first started working at Starbucks, it was a fun place and I loved spending my time with this company. The way it's fallen down has been disappointing. I just can’t wait to enjoy making coffee again as a union barista,” added Evita Rojas, shift supervisor.
The 21st & Central workers are joining a nationwide movement of over 8,500 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules.
They’re standing up to the faux-progressivism the Company continues to use in marketing despite consistently disregarding the concerns and well-being of their workers.
Tammy Johnson, head of the Wyoming AFL-CIO, said: Like many workers in Wyoming, the Central Avenue Starbucks workers realize the imbalance between large corporations and the workers upon whose backs they profit can be remedied by forming a union. All workers in Wyoming have the right to seek a union; these brave workers put their jobs on the line to ask that their employer give them a voice in their workplace. Today’s YES vote shows that Wyoming workers are strong, resilient, and expect to be awarded appropriately for the work they do.
Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes threatening workers' access to benefits, firing over 230 union leaders across the country, and shuttering union stores.
The NLRB has issued over 100 official Complaints against the Company, encompassing over 1,900 violations of federal labor law.
Starbucks Workers United is the union drive that has taken the labor movement by storm.
Since December 2021, over 335 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized — more than any company in the 21st century.