In an effort to prioritize activities that aid in the economic growth of the Downtown Development Authority District and in concert with the City of Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has created the Downtown Rental Assistance Program to provide emergency financial assistance grants to downtown businesses that are eligible business tenants within the DDA district boundaries.
As a DDA-managed program, the Downtown Rental Assistance Program is designed to support business attraction and retention efforts and enhance the vibrancy of commercial corridors throughout downtown Cheyenne. This program provides financial assistance grants for eligible downtown business tenants that are in business and were in business prior to March 1, 2020, that:
- Have experienced an uncontrollable set of circumstances that would otherwise cause the business to permanently close and/or
- Demonstrate a true need for financial support due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Downtown Rental Assistance Program is a one-time, needs-based grant program that can provide up to six months of rental assistance, with a maximum grant award not to exceed $5,000 per applicant.
For more information on eligibility requirements or to download an application, businesses should click the link here.