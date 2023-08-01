Fort Collins-based brewpub CooperSmith's Pub & Brewery recently presented a check for $809 to the Overland Mountain Bike Association (OMBA) to support their efforts to build and maintain quality, sustainable trails in Northern Colorado. The donation was the result of sales from OMBA Trail Beer, an American Pale Ale brewed in collaboration between CooperSmith's and Overland Mountain Bike Association.
"At CooperSmith's, we believe that great beer and community go hand in hand. This check presentation not only showcases our passion for crafting exceptional brews but also marks a significant milestone in our journey to make a positive impact on the local trails and foster a strong sense of community," said Dwight Hall, President and Auxiliary Brewer at CooperSmith's Pub & Brewing.
With each pint of OMBA Trail Beer sold, $1 was donated back to OMBA's trail improvement initiatives, of which OMBA has spearheaded numerous trail improvement projects around Northern Colorado. CooperSmith's has brewed almost 496 gallons of OMBA Trail Beer, and the overwhelming response from the community resulted in a substantial donation of $809, reflecting the collective passion for preserving and enhancing the region's natural trails.
"This partnership is a testament to the power of collective efforts. CooperSmith's commitment to crafting exceptional beer aligns perfectly with our mission to advocate for quality trails. Together, we envision a stronger, more connected Fort Collins community," expressed OBMA's Executive Director, Kenny Bearden.
The success of the Overland Trail Beer fundraiser has inspired CooperSmith's Pub & Brewery to continue their support for the Overland Mountain Bike Association indefinitely. Both organizations share a common goal of fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, with sustainable trails at its heart.