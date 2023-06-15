Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: CRZY) parent company of Buffalo Federal Bank, today announced its inclusion in American Banker Magazine’s annual list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts under $2.0 billion in asset size.
In its June 12, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2022 (Source: Capital Performance Group). The rankings include publicly-traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets.
“American Banker is a highly respected industry publication and we are honored to have made their top 200 list,” stated Paul M. Brunkhorst, President and CEO. “Being listed in the Top 200 is a validation of our success in focusing on strong relationships with our clients, communities and shareholders. Further, it demonstrates the continuing success of a true Community Bank relationship model – as the regionals and nationals continually reinvent themselves and ultimately reduce services and access, staying true to these relationships can allow you to thrive.”