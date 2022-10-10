Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house on October 14, 3-5 p.m., for community members to tour the hospital’s new Mother/Baby (MBU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). Hospital volunteers will be available in CRMC’s main lobby to direct guests to the MBU and NICU, located on the hospital’s fourth floor.
The renovated area features several advancements and improvements, including spacious labor/delivery and postpartum rooms and bathrooms, NICU rooms than can accommodate twins, state-of-the-art technology and an inviting, comfortable atmosphere to enhance each mother’s personalized birthing experience. About 1,200 babies are born at CRMC each year.
Construction of the new MBU and NICU began approximately a year ago, with the design stage taking place in 2018 and 2019. Construction was postponed for about a year due to the pandemic.
“The current Mother/Baby Unit opened in 1988, and we have been planning for this new MBU and NICU for several years,” said Erin McKinney, CRMC’s clinical director of Women & Children’s Services. “We are extremely pleased with the end result and are excited to have a chance to share it with our community ahead of the grand opening later this year.”
The tour will be given by Women & Children’s Services staff. Light refreshments will be served, and no RSVP is required. Per CRMC policy, face coverings are required inside the hospital.
For more information, call Women & Children’s Services at (307) 633-7867.