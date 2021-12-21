Since 2004, DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. has served the Rocky Mountain Region with custom and high-end signage solutions for all industries and organization types. An award-winning company for design with (6) national 1st place awards by the International Sign Association, ISA, and the World Sign Association, WSA. The company has experienced steady growth, and sales continued strong, despite the recent pandemic.
Founder, John J Shaw, a lifetime signage innovator, wanted to leave a legacy and reward staff for their dedication. As a result, on December 1st, 2021. DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. became an employee-owned company via an ESOP Trust.
An ESOP (Employee Stock Options Plan) allows shares of a company to be transferred to employees. It gives workers the benefits of future appreciation of company value. Handing off ownership in this way provides a founder the comfort of knowing that the company's legacy will be in the hands of the people who helped build it.
“I’m honored and pleased to be able to share in the success of the firm with all of our staff and to offer the pride of ownership in the firm,” stated Shaw. His plans? To still be involved in helping steer the company into productive waters and successful outcomes, with growth in the Rocky Mountain Region.
