Dillinger's bar, the popular watering hole located at 16th and Central Avenue in downtown Cheyenne, has announced it is closing and moving to a new downtown location. The new location has not been revealed.
Dillinger's made the announcement on their Facebook page.
Ryan and I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, support, and community all of you have shown us for the last two years.
We have been humbled by our friends and family, the military community, the nurses and docs, and of course, all of our close friends who have supported us..and hopefully still will, when we come back to a different space in Downtown Cheyenne.
We will be leaving 1601 Central Avenue after closing time on Friday evening. We will be announcing drink specials through Friday on social media. And all events planned for this week will carry on.
The last 2 years have been very special for us. We want to be sure we see everyone we can as we transition to a new location in the coming months and be sure you're there to welcome us back....
We will keep you posted, but in the meantime come down and have a raspberry mule, honeycrisp old fashioned, Jollipop...play some cornhole, beer pong, and dance to the music.
Ann and Ryan
Dillinger's is owned by Ann and Ryan Clement.