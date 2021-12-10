New, high-speed internet service is coming to Cheyenne. Bluepeak is laying fiber lines in the Sun Valley neighborhood and plans to offer its service throughout the city. Bluepeak representative Aubrie Matthews said their service will be faster and cheaper than Spectrum.
“We’re talking about anything from $39 up to $129, depending on speed. The lowest speed we offer is one gig. The highest speed for residential, I believe is going to be 10 gig,” she said.
Currently, the two largest local internet providers are Centurylink and Charter Spectrum. According to Spectrum’s website, the fastest speed they offer in Cheyenne is 1 gbps for $109.99 a month. Centurylink’s fastest speed in Cheyenne is 100 mpbs. 100 Mbps is 100 megabits per second, 1 gbps or “gig”, is 10 times faster and equal to 1,000 Mbps.
Bluepeak plans to begin offering its service in the Sun Valley area in early January and will expand across the city after that.
Cheyenne City Councilwoman Dr. Michelle Aldrich said Bluepeak’s arrival is great news.
“For Cheyenne it means we have more opportunities for high-speed internet, and I think that’s really important when we have all of the people that are working from home and telecommuting. It’s important for me personally because I telecommute,” Aldrich said.
Aldrich said the city tried to make getting the necessary permits and approvals as easy as possible for Bluepeak.
“I think that it was actually a pretty painless process,” she added.
Another company will be offering high speed internet soon. Dr. Aldrich said that Sprint is working its way through permitting.
“Choice is always good news, and so being able to have choice and competition is healthy. I’m excited about that,” Aldrich said.