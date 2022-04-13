Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today the five participating startups of its gBETA Wyoming Spring 2022 cohort. The five startups come from all across the state of Wyoming and represent a diverse mix of industries including software as a service, sustainability, blockchain-backed fintech, personal safety and retail. Learn more about the five companies below.
The selected five teams will participate in the gBETA Wyoming program, which is a free seven-week startup accelerator that includes intensive and individualized coaching as well as access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors. gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea. It will also help startups establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.
gBETA Wyoming is offered twice a year. This upcoming cohort will be the fourth cohort in Wyoming since its inception in 2020.
“The gBETA Wyoming program is making a significant difference in improving access to capital in Wyoming,” said gBETA Managing Director, Baylie Evans. “It takes a village to raise a startup, and gBETA helps surround startup founders with resources and support, both locally and nationally, to get their company off the ground.”
In addition to coaching and support for the selected teams, gBETA offers free one-on-one office hours and public Lunch & Learn sessions for the entire Wyoming entrepreneurial community. To learn more contact gBETA Managing Director Baylie Evans at baylie@gener8tor.com or visit gener8tor.com/gbeta/wyoming
The gBETA Wyoming program is made possible with the generous support of Microsoft and Patterson + Sheridan.
Additionally, gener8tor is currently hiring a gBETA Wyoming director to work directly with Wyoming startup teams to connect them to mentors, resources and investors. View the job description here, and contact Baylie Evans at baylie@gener8tor.com with questions.
gBETA Wyoming Spring 2022 Cohort
Rensa Games (Cheyenne) facilitates fast and easy payments for video game developers and content creators. Using proprietary blockchain technology, Rensa Games sends transparent and real-time payments at each point of sale. Rensa Games’ public alpha launched in March 2022 with more than 1,000 users in just the first two weeks.
CEO: Anthony Apollo | anthony@rensa.games | Rensa.Games
Global Response Systems (Lander) provides cloud-based secure messaging, managed file transfer and rapid team coordination platforms for healthcare and business enterprises. GRS’ solutions meet applicable HIPAA and data-security rule standards. GRS currently has two paid customers (chiropractic and dental) and seven pilots in law, public utility, healthcare and a chapter of the FFA.
CEO: Josh Denhardt | joshua.denhardt@securegrs.com | securegrs.com
Avant Delivery (Jackson) eliminates single-use packaging by making reusables the easiest option in homes and communities. The dirty reusable packaging is deposited into a provided bin, just like a trash bin, and Avant recirculates the containers via their Reusables Network. Avant provides curated grocery staples in reusable packaging on their website and at local businesses. Avant’s Reusable Packaging Network currently consists of 67 households and 16 restaurants and coffee shops in Jackson Wyoming.
CEO: Samuel Schwartz | sam@avantdelivery.co| avantdelivery.co
Every Runner’s Armor (Cheyenne) empowers runners to confidently protect themselves from harassment, assault and violence. Every Runner’s Armor is developing its flagship product, The Guardian, a non-lethal handheld personal protection device that deploys teargas and pepper spray up to 40 feet. It is small enough and light enough to carry in a pocket, yet large enough to accurately aim. Every Runner’s Armor won $20,000 in the Southeast Wyoming Innovation Launchpad competition and is currently anticipating product launch in Q3 2022.
CEO: Amber Ash | amber@everyrunnersarmor.com | everyrunnersarmor.com
Alexis Drake (Cheyenne) designs and manufactures luxury leather handbags and accessories with a unique ability to customize. Alexis Drake creates the highest quality leather goods, paired with an amazing customer experience through the story of the creation process, giving the customer a connection with the product – something they wear effortlessly, every day. Alexis Drake currently operates a flagship store in downtown Cheyenne Wyoming with a 100% annual growth rate in 2021.
CEO: Lexie Garrett | lexie@alexisdrake.com | alexisdrake.com