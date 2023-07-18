Please join Aaron and I in welcoming Flydragon's new owners Stormy and Mike Bacon! It's a bittersweet moment for us, but we are truly excited to introduce Stormy and Mike. You can meet them in person this Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Sunshine Market in our parking lot. Drop in, say "hi", and give a warm welcome to the new owners of Cheyenne's premiere paint and sip studio. The sale will be official on Friday, but we will be around for a few months helping the Bacons with the transition.
Just to keep everyone in the loop, and because we have received a few questions pretty consistently - we are not moving back to Alaska (this Cheyenne born and raised girl has a hard time staying away!) and we are not selling the building. Everything will remain pretty much the same but with fresh ideas and movement forward. With Flydragon at it's peak success it's a great time to pass the torch. We are proud of what we've accomplished the last 9 years and we trust Flydragon wiil continue to grow and continue to be a great place for a night out on our town.
Thank you to all our customers!! We have made so many wonderful friendships over the years and we will miss you tremendously. But, Cheyenne is small and I'm sure we will run in to each other now and again.
We wish Stormy and Mike so much success!