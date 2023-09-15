FNBO celebrated the opening of its new Dell Range location, 3220 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, Wyoming, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7, hosted by FNBO and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. FNBO’s newest branch provides a full-service banking experience, including both lobby and drive thru service, with banking products like CDs, checking accounts, savings accounts, small business products, wealth services and mortgage loans.
Eric Blick, Vice President of Branch Banking for FNBO, discussed FNBO’s enthusiastic support for new Wyoming expansion. “We have had many of our Colorado and Nebraska customers banking with us in Cheyenne. It was one of the many reasons why we purchased Western States Bank last year, to secure a physical presence to serve these customers and help them grow,” said Blick. “In looking at the Cheyenne market, we saw the need for a third location to span the entire city with ease of service and being highly convenient for our customers. We are so excited to have this third location open to serve Cheyenne.”
Senna Reeves serves as a Regional Manager of Branch Banking for FNBO, and is looking forward to another branch in the FNBO family, especially in Wyoming. “In order to serve our Cheyenne community, we added a third location which makes it easy to bank with us in person no matter where you live or work in Cheyenne,” Reeves said. “FNBO added an eighth state to our footprint in 2022 when we acquired Western States Bank and entered the Wyoming Market. We have been overwhelmed with support from our existing and new customers!”
This addition reinforces FNBO’s strong branch network, which is an integral part of the bank’s service model to best serve its local communities. “While our customers increasingly embrace our digital banking tools and self-service options, the branch will continue to be a place our customers can rely on high quality, personal service whenever they need it,” Blick said. “We are dedicated to helping our customers achieve financial wellbeing.”
FNBO is committed to serving the communities it calls home, including Cheyenne. FNBO is proud to be the Official Bank of the Cowboys and a sponsor of Cheyenne Frontier Days. FNBO is looking forward to supporting the Cowboys and CSU in the annual Border War football game on Friday, November 3.
The new Dell Range branch opened to customers on Sept. 5. Special product offers are available for both existing and new customers. More details are available at www.fnbo.com/dellrange or by visiting the Dell Range branch.