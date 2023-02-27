Colorado-based retailer Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom has purchased the former Dillard’s West at Frontier Mall, located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. The nation’s largest discount appliance and mattress retailer, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, is eager to open their new Cheyenne store and show residents unparalleled savings.
Dillard’s vacated the almost 80,000 square foot store after being in that location for 24 years. It was originally built as a J-Joslin’s in 1983 and was bought by Dillard’s in 1998. The West side storefront was used for men's and children's clothing as well as additional products not sold in the women's Dillard’s (like seasonal products, kitchen and bedroom supplies, and more). Around the late summer of 2020, Dillard’s West was converted to a Dillard's Clearance Center and by the end of 2021, the store closed for good. The location has been unoccupied since November 2021. The property was listed for approximately 3 to 5 million and sat on the market for an extended period of time. Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom negotiated the purchase of the building for 1.95 million in January 2023.
Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, the new owner of the Cheyenne location, is currently remodeling with plans to open in April. Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom owner and CEO Chuck Ewing stated, “We are proud to bring legitimate unbeatable savings on appliances to Cheyenne and Wyoming. We hope to lease part of the property to a local trampoline park and game center as well, bringing more entertainment options to the Dell Range Corridor.” The inventory they will bring to the Cheyenne market will be the largest in the state with a thousand appliances on display and in-stock, ready to pick up and take home.
Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom is the nation’s largest independent discount appliance and mattress retailer. CEO Chuck Ewing started the company in his garage in 1986 and grew it into a successful local business employing nearly 600 people.