Cheyenne Presents is now accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the Plaza 2023. The application link can be found at https://www.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-information
Completed applications should be emailed to events@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office located at 510 W. 20th Street.
Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-6pm.
All applications must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2023.
Housed under Cheyenne Presents, Fridays on the Plaza is Cheyenne’s biggest and longest outdoor summer music festival.
The Cheyenne Presents team works to diversify and evolve with the interests and growing demands of the community and ever-changing demographic.
They are dedicated to continued growth and committed to offering the highest quality experiences in entertainment.
The 2023 lineup is shaping to be the biggest year yet for this outdoor music festival. Stay tuned for more information.