Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.