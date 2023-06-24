There’s no place like Cheyenne because of our citizens. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce took a pause from its busy schedule Friday to recognize some of Cheyenne’s top volunteers and leaders. The event takes place annually to offer kudos to a few of the many citizens that make Cheyenne a great place to live work and do business
Cheyenne’s Person of the Year
Your Cheyenne Chamber would like to announce the Person of the Year for 2022 is Dr. Mark Rinne. Dr. Rinne received the highest honor bestowed by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber at its annual awards gala Friday evening at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
A lot of community service projects and development projects throughout Cheyenne have the fingerprint of Dr. Rinne. Our community has been shaped for at least two decades because of Dr. Rinne’s leadership. When Covid struck, your Cheyenne Chamber convened leaders constantly to help write state and federal legislation, to leverage and provide resources to healthcare providers, to help the military deal with the disease, and to make sure our community members were cared for. This year’s winner was an important part of these efforts, and will continue to serve as a shining example of the best among us.
Doing the Big Work
Please join us in celebrating the winners of the Annual Chamber Awards Gala. Your Cheyenne Chamber and the local business community is incredibly grateful for the efforts of these individuals and organizations in making sure that There’s No Place Like Cheyenne.
Chamber Spirit 2022: Tara Nelson
Chamber Heart 2022: Bob Moen
Emerging Leader 2022: Dallas Tyrrell
Community Service 2022: Beach Please Drink Company
Non-Profit of the Year 2022: Wyoming Safehouse Services
Small Business of the Year 2022: Breeze Thru Car Wash
Large Business of the Year 2022: Reiman Corp
Business Advocate of the Year 2022: Representative Landon Brown
Committee of the Year 2022: Red Carpet Committee
Student of the Year 2022: Zoey Brown, 12th grade, East High School
Teacher of the Year 2022: Nicole Hayes, 4th Grade, Arp Elementary