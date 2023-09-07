Oil and Gas workers photo

We’ve all heard about the workforce shortage across the United States, and many business leaders out there have experienced it’s impacts first-hand. To give us exact numbers for this issue, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce put together a report showing how each state is faring in the mass labor shortage. Here’s how Wyoming is doing:

By the numbers:

  • Wyoming has 55 available workers for every 100 open jobs.

  • Job Openings: 20,000

  • Unemployed Workers: 8,885

  • Labor Force Participation Rate: 64.6%

  • Quit Rate: 3.1%

  • Hiring Rate: 4.1%

