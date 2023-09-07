We’ve all heard about the workforce shortage across the United States, and many business leaders out there have experienced it’s impacts first-hand. To give us exact numbers for this issue, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce put together a report showing how each state is faring in the mass labor shortage. Here’s how Wyoming is doing:
By the numbers:
Wyoming has 55 available workers for every 100 open jobs.
Job Openings: 20,000
Unemployed Workers: 8,885
Labor Force Participation Rate: 64.6%
Quit Rate: 3.1%
Hiring Rate: 4.1%