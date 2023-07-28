Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to open its first store in Laramie. The new bakery, located just south of the University of Wyoming’s campus, on the corner of S 17th St and Lincoln Highway, marks the brand’s first store in Wyoming, and the 246th bakery nationwide.
Here to the rescue when that craving for something sweet hits (even at 3 a.m.!), Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.
In celebration of the new Laramie location, Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day in-store grand opening event, kicked-off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, and late-night celebration baked full of freebies, treats, and more.
STORE DETAILS
● Address: 305 S 17th Street, Laramie, WY 82070
● Store Hours:
○ Sunday 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
○ Monday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
○ Tuesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
○ Wednesday 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
○ Thursday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
○ Friday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
○ Saturday 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM
*Beginning at the start of the Fall semester, closing hours will be extended to serve local college students and Laramie cookie lovers even later into the night.
GRAND OPENING EVENT DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS
● Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
● Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 AM
● Sweet Offers:
- On Friday, July 28, starting at 12PM, the Grand Opening will kick-off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, hosted by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
- From 12 PM – 1 AM, Insomniacs who visit the new Laramie bakery will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required).
- Customers will be able to celebrate throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, a milk pong table, and more.
- 15% of sales from 12 PM – 1 AM at the new Laramie location will be donated to Feeding Laramie Valley.
*This does not include online orders for pickup or delivery from the Laramie bakery.
The new store will deliver to Insomniacs at the University of Wyoming, and throughout surrounding neighborhoods. Insomnia Cookies looks forward to satisfying the cravings of UW Cowboys and Laramie cookie lovers.
Join the squad! The new Laramie location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants and cookie lovers are encouraged to apply now at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.
Download the Insomnia Cookies App! Satisfying your sweets cravings is made easy with the Insomnia Cookies app. Insomniacs can track their deliveries, re-order favorites, and receive the best deals that are only available in the app. Available in the App Store and Google Play Store.
Satisfy Your Cravings, Make a Difference: Insomnia Cookies, is making more than just a sweet impression in Laramie. As part of their unwavering commitment to giving back, Insomnia Cookies proudly announces their unique approach to philanthropy - at every grand opening, they handpick a different local charity to receive a generous donation from the proceeds. Indulge your sweet tooth and support your community by joining us at the grand opening of our newest location in Laramie where we are donating 15% of sales to Feeding Laramie Valley.