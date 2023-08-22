Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is giving a sweet welcome to University of Wyoming Insomniacs returning to campus this week. The new bakery at 305 S 17th St, Laramie, WY 82070 is hosting a late-night Cele-BAKE-tion event baked full of freebies, treats, and more to celebrate back-to-school season.
Whether students are studying late, retiring from a night out, or simply craving something sweet when they’re up, Insomnia’s up, and ready to deliver warm, delicious cookies right to your door.
University of Wyoming Cele-BAKE-tion Event Details:
· Date & Time: Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 8:00 pm – 3:00 am
· Location: 305 S 17th St, Laramie, WY 82070
· Sweet Offers:
o Insomniacs who visit the Laramie store will receive 1 FREE classic cookie in-store (no purchase required).