Employees at Ken Garff Cheyenne stores (Toyota/Ford/Hyundai) gave back to the community Monday by volunteering their time to help Safehouse Services. The employees spent the day outdoors, raking, mowing, laying new rocks, removing branches and tree stumps, planting plants, and updating sandboxes.
Safehouse Services is a non-profit organization that provides shelter, support groups, advocacy programs, and 24-hour crisis care to victims of domestic violence. The organization's mission is to "create a community where all people are safe from violence and abuse."
The Ken Garff employees were passionate about giving back to Safehouse Services for all they do for the local community. "Their place needs a lot of love, and Ken Garff employees stepped up to the plate," said one employee.
The employees' hard work made a big difference at Safehouse Services. The outdoor space is now clean, well-maintained, and inviting. The employees' efforts will help make Safehouse Services a more welcoming place for victims of domestic violence.
"We are so grateful to Ken Garff for their generous donation of time and resources," said a Safehouse Services volunteer. "Their work will make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve."
- Weber Maintenance, which helps maintain Ken Garff dealerships, graciously helped provide resource materials and supplies needed and helped with the project.
- The volunteer day took place on June 19, 2023, at Safehouse Services' location at 714 W. Fox Farm Rd. in Cheyenne.
