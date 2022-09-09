The Cozy Cloak is designed to help solve the problem of immobile children getting cold and causing the adventure to end early or not even happen at all.
As Wyoming leans into outdoor recreation and tourism to aid in economic diversification, a company located in Powell is ready to help. Getting outside as a family doesn’t have to be limited to fair weather days. With the right gear, winter adventures are magical. The Cozy Cloak is an adult coat with an extended back that fully encloses framed child carrier backpacks. This design allows the body heat from the active adult to transfer to the immobile child. Built out of a desire to adventure year-round, The Cozy Cloak officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on September 7, 2022.
The Cozy Cloak was created by parents for parents. It is designed to solve the struggle of trying to bundle toddlers up for cold weather outings: snowshoeing, hiking, cross-country ski tours. They recommend dressing your child with one layer warmer than yourself, such as fleece bunting, mittens, and a hat, and you will be ready for adventure. These coats fully enclose child carrier backpacks with weather-resistant materials that are made to be stylish, lightweight and comfortable, and with features such as a zippered quick access panel to get children in and out of their backpacks quickly.
The Cozy Cloak has evolved from the original which was made in haste, by cutting apart two hooded sweatshirts, using a staple gun and duct tape. From that early version, The Cozy Cloak crew has tested and sourced the best materials and enlisted the help of a few talented folks to help bring the vision to life. They are proud to share this unique coat made with high-end materials sewn here in the USA.
The Cozy Cloak’s are currently offered in small, medium, and a combined large/extra-large unisex sizing. The softshell coats are made from windproof, waterproof, breathable fleece-lined fabric paired with mesh-lined slash pockets to act as vents and water-resistant YKK zippers.
The Cozy Cloak’s are available in multiple colors and consumers will have their choice of pre-ordering from September 7th – October 6th. The Cozy Cloak will retail at $349 or more and during their Kickstarter campaign the jackets can be pre-ordered starting at $249.
For more information visit The Cozy Cloak on Kickstarter or at thecozycloak.com.