The Laramie County Democrats proudly express their support for the hardworking baristas at The Partners of 21st and Central Starbucks in Cheyenne, Wyoming. These dedicated workers have endured numerous grievances, including; short and unreliable hours, inconsistent scheduling, lack of accountability with HR, favoritism, high premiums for health care, insufficient wages, retaliatory cuts to hours for organizing and mistreatment from management.
Tourism is Wyoming’s number two economy and it depends heavily on our service industry workers. Standing up for those workers and their right to organize allows that economy to continue to thrive and is also a reflection of Wyoming values which are deeply rooted in the principles of hard work, resilience, and a strong sense of community. Whether in the coal mines, ranches, or small businesses, the people of Wyoming recognize the dedication and sacrifices made by those who contribute to the state's economic prosperity. As a state known for its rugged landscapes and independent spirit, we understand the necessity of prioritizing fair wages, safe working conditions, and the empowerment of workers to organize and advocate for their rights. The Laramie County Democrats stand firmly in support of laborers and their fundamental right to dignified work, fair treatment, and economic security. We are committed to upholding Wyoming's values by championing policies that protect and uplift our hard working labor force, ensuring a more equitable and prosperous future for all.
Given the recent Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike, it is also worth noting that union organizing is a bi-partisan issue. Ronald Reagan led the last joint strike of those two organizations in 1960 as head of the SAG union. Many Republicans belong to workers unions in Wyoming and we call on them to join us in solidarity.
In recognition of their courageous efforts to improve their working conditions, the Laramie County Democrats urge the community to stand in solidarity and join the unionizing Starbucks workers for a Solidarity Sip-In. This event is an opportunity to demonstrate that Cheyenne stands firmly with all union workers. Anytime Sunday, July 23rd, stop by the 21st and Central Starbucks (2111 Central Ave., Cheyenne), order a beverage under the name "Union Strong" and engage in meaningful conversations with the baristas. Let us congratulate them on their organizing efforts and express our unwavering support for their cause. Members of the rank-and-file organizing committee will be in the cafe Between 1:00 and 5:00pm. Stop by for your afternoon pick-me-up and Leave some words of power/solidarity on the supporter bulletin board.
Let us send a resounding message that we stand united against unjust labor practices and inequality in our community - join us for a day of solidarity, conversation, and shared commitment to justice at the Solidarity Sip-In.