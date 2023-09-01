Laramie County’s economic indicators were mixed in the second quarter of 2023.
High interest rates, used to combat high inflation, have cooled off the housing sector and eaten into banking profits.
However, the unemployment rate stayed low, hovering around 3 percent during the quarter, down a full percentage point from the first quarter of 2023.
Bankruptcies matched last year’s quarterly total. Retail sales were up slightly from one year ago. Tourism figures, like hotel occupancy and museum visitor counts, were generally positive over the last year. Tax collections and receipts are higher than last year.
The economy in Laramie County, overall, is doing fine, but certain sectors are worse off this year.
Oil production and prices are both down from last year. Construction permits for single family homes were down over the last year.
Home prices in Cheyenne are marginally higher than the second quarter of 2022, but the number of homes sold decreased. Home prices in rural Laramie County fell from this time last year.
Credit unions have seen an increase in deposits, but have seen a rise in delinquent payments, causing net incomes to drop.
Laramie County labor data for the second quarter of 2023 were positive over the year and mixed over the quarter. Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) data showed a slight decrease in employment over the quarter and an increase over the year. Current Employment Statistics (CES) data showed an increase in the number of jobs in Laramie County over the quarter and over the year.
Over the year, LAUS data showed an increase of 641 workers (+1.3%) while the CES data indicated an increase of 367 jobs (+0.8%) from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023. From the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, LAUS data reported a decrease of 81 workers (-0.2%) and CES data indicated an increase of 1,000 jobs during the same time period (+2.1%).
It is important to keep in mind the difference between the LAUS data and the CES data.
LAUS data are based on a survey of households and CES data are based on a survey of employers. The LAUS data indicated more Laramie County residents were working. The CES data reflect a count of jobs, not workers, and showed an increase in the number of jobs in the county.
The number of unemployed workers decreased over the year and over the quarter. The number of unemployed workers decreased from 1,503 in the second quarter of 2022 to 1,498 in the second quarter of 2023 (-0.3%). The number decreased from 2,025 in the first quarter of 2023 to 1,498 in the second quarter of 2023 (-26%).
Correspondingly, the average monthly unemployment rate also fell over the year and over the quarter, decreasing from 3.1 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.0 percent in the second quarter of 2023 and decreased from an average monthly rate of 4.0 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.0 percent in the second quarter of 2023.
The general level of economic activity in Laramie County – as measured by retail sales – increased 1.2 percent from one year ago. Both total tax collections and tax receipts by local governments increased over the last year – tax collections rose 7.7 percent and tax receipts rose 7.9 percent from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023.
Oil activity and prices in Laramie County declined from last year and from last quarter. From the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023, oil production was down 7.8 percent and oil prices fell 32.2 percent. Over the quarter, oil production fell 9.5 percent and prices fell 3.1 percent. From the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, oil prices decreased from $76.08 to $73.76 per barrel (-3.1%). Over the year, prices fell from $108.72 in the second quarter of 2022 to $73.76 in the second quarter of 2023(- 32.2%).
Single family construction in Cheyenne decreased over the year and increased over the quarter. The number of single-family building permits decreased from 62 in the second quarter of 2022 to 28 in the second quarter of 2023(-54.8%). Over the quarter, the number of permits increased from 12 to 28(+133.3%).
Outside Cheyenne, single-family building permits also decreased over the year and increased over the quarter. The number fell from 66 in the second quarter of 2022 to 27 in the second quarter of 2023(-59.1%). Over the quarter, the number increased from 20 in the first quarter of 2023 to 27 in the second quarter of 2023(+35%).
We are continuing to see housing prices cool off in the second quarter of 2023. In the city, the average sales price rose slightly from $372,979 in the second quarter of 2022 to $382,520 in the second quarter of 2023 (+2.6%).
Over the quarter, housing prices increased 9.2 percent. In the county, the year-over-year average sales price for homes fell by 11.6 percent, from $618,053 in the second quarter of 2022 to $546,496 in the second quarter of 2023. Over the quarter, prices dropped 5.7 percent.
With interest rates staying high, we should see this trend continue as interest rates continue to rise to help combat inflation. This report contains detailed information and analysis on a wide range of economic indicators for the Greater Cheyenne area.