Lime launching e-scooters for the first time in Wyoming.
Lime launched its first ever fleet of shared e-scooters in Wyoming this week as Cheyenne expanded its micromobility options, bringing in the global leader in shared electric vehicles. Lime is proud to partner with the city of Cheyenne to build on its existing shared e-scooter options and is grateful for the opportunity to provide residents and visitors with a safe, affordable, and sustainable way of getting around. Lime hopes to serve as a long term transportation partner to Cheyenne, launching an initial fleet of e-scooters today and scaling up to 250-300 vehicles in the coming weeks. Riders in Cheyenne will be able to access the e-scooters via the Lime app and on the Uber app platform thanks to Lime’s integration with Uber, making riding green easy and convenient for all.
“Lime is excited to partner with the city of Cheyenne to provide residents and visitors with a safe, affordable, and sustainable way of getting around town. Shared e-scooters help connect people to existing transportation options and serve as fun and environmentally friendly way to travel. They also provide an economic boost and help spur economic activity, supporting local businesses and city economies. We look forward to working with the city and our local partners to take Cheyenne’s micromobility program to new heights together,” said Cody Noblin, General Manager, US Rockies at Lime.
In 2022 Lime became the first micromobility company to post a full profitable year. Lime achieved its best year ever, with a record $466 million in gross bookings in 2022, a 33% increase from 2021, and hit Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million. Lime was also profitable on an unadjusted EBITDA basis. Lime provides shared e-bikes and e-scooters in more than 250 cities in nearly 30 countries as it continues its mission to decarbonize transportation globally and serve as an alternative for the car. Lime’s success is due to its focus on being the best partner to cities, working collaboratively to build successful micromobility programs tailored to fit each city’s unique needs. This financial success allows Lime to invest in its services to cities and build programs that will last; that are stable and reliable for cities and riders.