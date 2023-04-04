By the end of the first quarter of 2023, there were 79 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 3.7 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 16.2 percent increase from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of office spaces decreased, the number of retail spaces decreased, and the number of warehouse spaces increased. The number of office spaces decreased from 28 to 21, the number of retail spaces decreased from 40 to 38, and the number of warehouses increased from 14 to 18.
Retail Opportunities
The number of available retail properties for sale and/or lease decreased 5.0 percent (-2 units) over the quarter and the total available square footage increased 1.5 percent. The total amount of vacant retail space ended the quarter at 292,345 sf, increasing from 287,955 sf at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Vacancy in the Frontier Mall increased from 21.0 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 to 22.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023. There were 20 vacancies, including the Dillard’s West location and Frontier Nine Theatres which are listed separately based on their size. The Holiday Home Plaza on Nationway had just one vacancy. Other shopping centers saw no changes in vacancies.
Office Opportunities
The number of available office properties decreased 25 percent (-7 units) over the quarter and the total square footage decreased 27 percent over the quarter. Total vacant office space by the quarter’s end decreased to 146,635 sf from 200,992 sf in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Warehouse Opportunities
From the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, the number of available warehousing units for sale and/or lease increased 28.6 percent (+4 units) and the total available square footage increased 22.4 percent. The average lease rate increased to $10.89/sf at the end of the first quarter. Total vacant square footage ended the quarter at 401,810 sf, up from 328,371 sf at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The sharp increase is largely due to a few warehouses nearing construction completion joining the market.
Medical Office Opportunities
The number of medical spaces available for sale or lease during the first quarter of 2023 increased from 0 to 2.