Sgt. Maj. Edwardo Herrera has given a lot as a military member. The Cheyenne native has served in Wyoming, across the U.S. and on multiple continents throughout his 16 years in the Wyoming Army National Guard. In fact, he cites the “opportunity to give back to my community” as the best part of his service experience.
It’s that commitment and his story that make Herrera a fitting winner of Bluepeak‘s “Service-for-Your-Service Sweepstakes” that ran in May for Military Appreciation Month. As a gesture of recognition for his service, the fiber internet provider is giving Herrera a free month of service.
“It’s good that Bluepeak recognizes military service and is doing something to give back,” Herrera said. “We appreciate the support [from businesses] just as much as we appreciate the support we receive from our neighbors and community members.”
Herrera is currently a senior enlisted leader with the Wyoming Joint Force Headquarters in Cheyenne and, as member of the Wyoming National Guard on active duty, has earned the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. He shared that his service allowed him to “find a sense of purpose and make me a better son, brother, husband and father.”
Herrera was convinced to enlist after his twin brother, Edmundo, did so two years earlier than him. Edmundo is currently a command sergeant major and works “about 50 feet away from me,” Edwardo mentioned with a laugh. Together, the two have more than 34 years of service to the Wyoming National Guard.
Herrera said his family switched to Bluepeak “as soon as it was available in our neighborhood” and described their experience with the fiber internet provider so far as “phenomenal.” He noted better upload and download speeds as a benefit for his online schooling and children’s gaming.
“We remain committed to supporting those who have served and continuing to build a stronger, more connected Wyoming," said Lana Frank, Bluepeak’s Chief Commercial Officer. "We at Bluepeak are proud to recognize and honor the service of our military members like Sgt. Maj. Herrera.”
More than 7,800 homes and businesses in northern and eastern Cheyenne now have access to Bluepeak’s services, after the fiber internet provider reached another construction milestone here early this year. The work is part of Bluepeak’s goal to expand fiber access in Cheyenne with a $25 million investment.
In addition, Bluepeak is running their “Streamin’ Summer Sweepstakes” again this summer, offering a chance to win a year of free internet. Starting July 3, Wyomingites – and anyone that currently resides in Bluepeak’s serviceable area – can enter to win at mybluepeak.com/streaminsummer. The deadline to enter is midnight on Sept. 17.