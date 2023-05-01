Lowe’s, a home improvement leader dedicated to making homes better for all, and Petco, a health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets and pet parents, is expanding a Lowe’s store-in-store concept in Cheyenne, WY.
The new local experience will offer an assortment of pet and home offerings under one roof. The pet-friendly retailer collaboration will help improve pet health, wellness and happiness while customers shop for the products, they need to complete their next home improvement project.
Lowe’s will introduce its Petco store-in-store experience to more than 260 new locations across the U.S. to reach pet parents nationwide throughout the summer. Of the new locations, 150 will be equipped with Vetco clinics.