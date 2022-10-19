Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility November 3, 2022. The community orientated bank is ideally located off East College Drive, across from LCCC, at 1700 Goodnight Trail.
Matt Behrends, Regional President, said he and the staff are excited to share their new home with the Cheyenne community. “This building is much more than a new facility – it is a testament to Pinnacle Bank’s ongoing dedication to our community, customers, and employees. I expect it to be an outstanding location for our staff to build their careers and an exceptional bank for our customers to continue to receive superior service.”
Pinnacle Bank has had a physical presence in Cheyenne since 1999, with a North branch on Dell Range Boulevard and their former South branch on South Greeley Highway. Pinnacle Bank’s new South branch location is easily accessible; conveniently located on a main thoroughfare, featuring extra-wide, drive-up teller lanes and a 24-hour drive-up ATM.
Pinnacle Bank is celebrating its grand opening Thursday, November 3rd from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with an open house for the community. Some highlights of the grand opening party include:
- Cupcakes from Swirls & Pearls Bakery
- A $2,500 grand prize drawing
- ATM Mix-up – they’ll randomly replace $20 bills with $50 bills in their ATM
- Many other prizes to be won in random drawings
Pinnacle Bank invites the community to stop by for treats, refreshments, fun, and a chance to win cash and other great prizes. Need not be a Pinnacle Bank customer to participate or win.
Family owned since the 1930’s, Pinnacle Bank has 11 locations throughout the state of Wyoming. For more information, log onto www.wypinnbank.com.