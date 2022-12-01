For the week of November 21, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46.03% lower than in the previous week, despite high inflation and the threat of a recession, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most. Along with this report, WalletHub also released accompanying videos and audio files.
Key Stats:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming decreased by 46.03% compared to the previous week. This was the 4th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming were 20.71% lower than in the same week last year. This was the 16th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Wyoming were 45.23% lower than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019). This was the 11th biggest decrease in the U.S.
- Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force in Wyoming: 115