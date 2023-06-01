The Pilot travel center in Cheyenne is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel. Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to the Cheyenne Schools Foundation.
As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, the Pilot travel center located at 8020 Campstool Road features:
· Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience
· New kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items
· Three new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience
· Expanded beverage selection
· Cinnabon remodel
· Subway remodel
· New breakroom for a better team member experience
· Refreshed public laundry facility
· Increased storage areas
“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Cheyenne community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”
The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. In honor of this initiative and the company’s long history of giving back to its local communities, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 toward software for chemistry and physics classes at Cheyenne Central High School as part of its commitment to giving back. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons.