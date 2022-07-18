Pinnacle Bank is thrilled to announce, effective August 8th, 2022, they will open the doors of their new, state-of-the-art, South Cheyenne branch located at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Their current S. Greeley Highway location will remain open through August 5th, 2022.
“We are thrilled to be moving to our new building. The additional office space, a drive-thru designed to accommodate larger trucks and trailers, and a safe deposit vault will allow us to better serve our customers." states Matt Behrends, Regional President.
Pinnacle Bank has had a physical presence in Cheyenne since 1999, including their current Dell Range branch location which was built in 2003. The new south branch gives Pinnacle Bank a convenient location along E. College Drive and across from Laramie County Community College.
Pinnacle Bank will be celebrating its grand opening Friday, September 16th from noon - 4 p.m. with a party for the community. More details to come.
Family owned since the 1930’s, Pinnacle Bank has 11 locations throughout the state of Wyoming. For more information, log onto www.wypinnbank.com