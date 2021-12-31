With this issue, The Cheyenne Post is shifting its news delivery to online only, via TheCheyennePost.com.
The website is available 24/7 with no paid subscription needed.
This means that for the present time, we will not produce or distribute a weekly printed newspaper.
Prepaid subscribers of the printed edition will receive a refund check in the mail of their unused subscription balance.
“Starting with the New Year, we are focusing our business entirely on our digital and online editions, and we will continue to serve and support the community where they engage with us the most, and that’s online,” publisher Vince Bodiford said.