King Soopers Cheyenne photo

King Soopers in Cheyenne

A public hearing will be held on February 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Storey Gym, LCSD#1 Board Room, 2811 House Ave, and via electronic council meeting, for a transfer of ownership of retail liquor license for Dillon Companies, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company, d/b/a King Soopers, 3702 Dell Range Blvd. (License currently held by Avanti, Inc., d/b/a Dell Range Liquor, 3806 Dell Range Blvd. #4)

