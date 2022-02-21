A public hearing will be held on February 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Storey Gym, LCSD#1 Board Room, 2811 House Ave, and via electronic council meeting, for a transfer of ownership of retail liquor license for Dillon Companies, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company, d/b/a King Soopers, 3702 Dell Range Blvd. (License currently held by Avanti, Inc., d/b/a Dell Range Liquor, 3806 Dell Range Blvd. #4)
Public Hearing to be held for Transfer of Retail Liquor License
