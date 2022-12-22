Railspur, Cheyenne’s newest entertainment venue, will open to the public for the first time on New Year’s Eve.
Located in Cheyenne’s West Edge District, at the corner of Lincolnway and Bent, Railspur is a multi-level bar and coffee shop.
The building, formerly home to West Edge Collective, incorporates an industrial, urban design with shipping containers and an in-floor railroad track.
In April 2022, Railspur was awarded one of the coveted retail liquor licenses from the Cheyenne City Council.
The project was given a construction deadline of December 31, 2022, for the license to be issued.
“We told the City Council we’d be ready. Some doubted us, yet here we are,” said Chad Willett, Manager of Get Bent, LLC, which owns the property. “We’re thrilled to say: WE DID IT”.
At the opening event on New Year’s Eve, a dinner buffet featuring entrees, sides, and desserts from Railspur’s menu will be served from 3-8 p.m., followed by a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
“Both the buffet and party are open to the public, as capacity allows, and will include access to Railspur’s full bar menu of signature cocktails, drafts, and wine,” shared Seth Stefanik, Railspur Co-Owner and Chef.
Following the New Year’s Eve event, Railspur’s regular hours will begin Friday, January 6.
It will transform from a family- and business-friendly establishment during the day to a high-energy bar for ages 21+ after 9 p.m.