Our 21st Century system for delivering the safe, clean, reliable electricity that powers our lives is a modern marvel.
It’s easy to take for granted that when we flip the switch, the lights will come on.
But it takes a team of highly skilled experts – Black Hills Energy’s line and utility workers – working behind the scenes to help families and businesses have uninterrupted access to critical electric service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Providing reliable electric power and protecting public safety is a priority for our lineworkers who work tirelessly, at all hours of the day and night, often in challenging and extreme weather conditions, so customers have the energy they depend on to keep their families safe and their businesses thriving,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations. “On April 18, Black Hills Energy will recognize National Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to honor the essential contributions of the men and women responsible for constructing and maintaining our nation’s energy infrastructure.”
The company’s Wyoming electric utility, Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power (CLFP), currently serves approximately 44,000 electric customers while operating and maintaining 1,300 miles of electric distribution and 58 miles of electric transmission lines.
“We’re very proud to recognize our Black Hills Energy lineworkers for their hard work and dedication to our customers, their commitment to safety and for always being ready to answer the call to assist a neighbor or customer in need,” Stege said. “Our Black Hills Energy team members lace up their boots and go to work every day of the year – weekends, holidays, no matter the weather conditions – to keep the energy flowing. When you see our Black Hills Energy bucket trucks on the road in the communities we serve in Wyoming you know that our lineworkers are on the job. Please join me in expressing appreciation for our lineworkers, here at home and across America.”