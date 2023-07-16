Grants to support Eastern Wyoming education and STEM programs
New funding helps strengthen local and regional organizations focused on workforce development and the fostering of a new generation of creative problem solvers
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is announcing more than $300,000 in new grant awards to nonprofits and community organizations that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Rocky Mountain Power serves.
Through this funding, the foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift up young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.
"We’re honored to help our local organizations prepare kids and adults to thrive and succeed on their own terms through these education, STEM and workforce development opportunities,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president, Wyoming. “We are inspired by the many innovative ways our communities are helping our young people prepare for the future.”
These education and STEM grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Rocky Mountain Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following 11 grants totaling $45,500 were given to these regional organizations:
Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education (HOPE) to establish a scholarship endowment at Laramie County Community College for graduating students moving to a four-year college.
Junior Achievement for K-12 financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness programs that help students make the connection between academics and real-world professional success.
University of Wyoming Foundation to support University of Wyoming initiatives that have a robust impact on the people of Wyoming, including:
- Wyoming Latina Youth Center
- Nuclear Energy Research Center
- Veterans Service Center
- Science Initiative Roadshow
- Wallop Civic Engagement Program
- College of Business Summer Undergraduate Research in Economics
- Native American Education Research & Cultural Center
Wee Folks Place to provide tuition assistance that will allow children from families with low incomes to learn and develop in a pre-kindergarten afternoon program.