Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is pleased to announce that Shareholder Affie Ellis will serve as the managing partner of the firm’s Cheyenne, Wyoming office.
“Affie’s leadership experience in Wyoming will be a great asset to the firm as she helps lead the firm’s strategic initiatives in our Cheyenne office. I look forward to the positive impact she will have in this new firm leadership role,” said Rich Benenson, Brownstein’s managing partner.
A respected advisor on federal Indian law and policy, Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation and serves on the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises Board of Directors. She counsels clients on public lands and natural resources regulatory and administrative matters, drawing on her experience as a former assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming where she litigated cases involving the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Endangered Species Act, National Forest Management Act and Federal Land Policy Management Act. Ellis is a Republican Wyoming State Senator representing Senate District 8 in Laramie County.