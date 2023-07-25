The fiber internet provider tops the speed test list in the state for the first and second quarters of 2023.
Bluepeak has provided the fastest internet speeds and most consistent network in the state of Wyoming for the first six months of 2023.
That’s the conclusion of Ookla’s newly released SpeedtestTM Market Index report for the second quarter of 2023, including data collected from millions of consumer-initiated tests across the country. The report – which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from internet service providers around the world monthly – shows that Bluepeak delivered the fastest median download and upload speeds and most consistent network to its internet customers in Wyoming during the first and second quarters of 2023. * In addition, Bluepeak delivered the lowest latency of any Wyoming provider to customers during the second quarter of 2023. *
Bluepeak’s growing fiber service offering dramatically improves options for internet in the state of Wyoming and addresses a great need in the state.
- Overall, Wyoming ranks 43rd in the nation in internet coverage, speed and availability, according to broadbandnow.com.
- A previous analysis from broadbandnow.com found that Wyoming residents pay more for each megabit-per-second (Mbps) than anywhere else in the country. Residents of Wyoming pay a rate of $7.84 per Mbps, compared to just 63 cents for Rhode Islanders.
- A Wyoming Tribune-Eagle report from 2021 pointed out many in the state find themselves paying more for slower internet speeds and without any options.
Now that the ranking is official, Bluepeak is proud to include the claim of faster internet upload and download speeds on their advertising materials in the state of Wyoming.
Ookla® is the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. Over eighteen million tests are actively initiated by consumers each day across all Speedtest platforms, with over 45 billion tests completed to date. As a result, Ookla has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility.