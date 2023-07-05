Teton Leadership Center (TLC), a collaboration between Silicon Couloir and Central Wyoming College, launches this month to cultivate purpose-driven leadership. Jackson Hole is the ideal place to inspire innovative thinking about community and capitalism for organizations in Wyoming and around the globe.
“Our goal is to create an inspiring space for dialogue across complex issues in leadership and business, including growth and sustainability; ecosystems and economic systems; competition and collaboration,” says Sandy Schultz Hessler, Teton Leadership Center Executive Director. “We are blessed to have so many great thinkers and leaders here with varying perspectives willing to engage and teach. Teton Leadership Center is a powerful opportunity to learn together while replacing polarized debates with critical conversations.”
As Wyoming seeks to diversify its economy while engaging and retaining younger generations, the Teton Leadership Center seeks to teach the importance of balancing the American drive for financial success with personal well-being and building healthy communities.
“We are excited to help advance learning opportunities to expand how we teach and think about leadership,” says Lynne McAuliffe, CWC Dean of Business, Technical, Health and Safety. “Teton Leadership Center provides a strong foundation for Central Wyoming College as we deepen our commitment to Teton County and the region and build on the strengths of this community.”
“Our collaboration allows us to expand into new learning and ways of thinking while continuing to provide our core services to entrepreneurs: a world-class mentoring program, networking, and financing opportunities within the construct of healthy and vibrant communities,” adds Gary Trauner, Executive Director of Silicon Couloir. “TLC is a meaningful addition to all our programs,”
The Teton Leadership Center will collaborate with other synergistic organizations including the Charture Institute and many Teton businesses that showcase living examples of this broader definition of leadership and success.
“For more than 45 years, we have been providing Teton County with an outreach campus that supports the community’s needs and goals," says Dr. Brad Tyndall, President, Central Wyoming College. “We are well-positioned to continue to deliver exceptional education opportunities in Jackson and are thrilled to partner with Silicon Couloir once again.”
Teton Leadership Center kicks-off their offerings with the “Igniting Next Level Leadership: Connecting Deeper; Engaging Wider” conference. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Center for the Arts. Course offerings to further deepen the understanding of this next level of leadership will be offered in the near future.
A partnership between Central Wyoming College and Silicon Couloir, the Teton Leadership Center builds on the impressive educational history of both organizations through dialogue, education, and research.
TETON LEADERSHIP CENTER KICKOFF CONFERENCE
What: “Igniting Next Level Leadership: Connecting Deeper; Engaging Wider"
Keynote speakers include Nick Craig, founder of the global firm Core Leader Institute and author of “Leading from Purpose”; Betsy Myers, author of “Take the Lead: Motivate, Inspire, and Bring out the Best in Yourself and Everyone Around You” and expert on collaborative leadership models; and Craig Chalquist, depth psychologist and author of many books at the intersection of psyche, ecology, economy, creativity and change, and local leaders applying these principles
.
Where: Center for the Arts, 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY
Who: The public is invited. Community and emerging leaders throughout are encouraged to come to deepen into 21-century leadership practices that reinforce, “By doing good, everyone does well.”
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023
Cost: Early bird pricing $99 by August 16; $125 thereafter.
Tickets can be bought at Center for the Arts and through the TLC website (www.tetonleadershipcenter.org).
COURSES
Teton Leadership Center offers advanced upper-level college credit courses on purpose/values-driven leadership, regenerative entrepreneurship, and more.
Courses starting this Fall include:
- Introduction to Next Level Leadership
- Decision Making
- Building from Within: Optimizing Leadership Within Organizations
- Growing New Roots: Building a New Kind of Organization