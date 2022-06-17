The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Cheyenne, WY at 2211 E. Lincolnway.
This franchise location is owned and operated by Guy Mann and his daughter, Danica Mann. This will be the first location for Mann and the first The Human Bean in the city of Cheyenne.
The Human Bean of Cheyenne is located at 2211 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 92001.
You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Human Bean of Cheyenne. Their hours will be 5 am- 8 pm. Their phone number is 307-369-4500.
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002.
The Human Bean brand currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.