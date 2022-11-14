Emma’s Old Time Photos will once more be hosting the New~Old Fashioned Santa Experience, in their studio at The Historic Building, 1602 Capitol Ave., in downtown Cheyenne. The Experience begins November 18th, and runs through December 24th. Appointments are strongly encouraged; book online at emmasoldtimephotography.com. Walk-ins will be accommodated where possible. Check Emma’s Facebook for walk-in hours.
Check our website for package options. Photos come in print and/or digital.
Choose from the Victorian Christmas in our Parlor set, or the outdoor feel of the Winter Funland.
There are so many ways to make the experience your very own: have the kids sit on Santa’s lap (Emma’s has a costume just for Dad ;), or let Santa tiptoe past your sleeping children, while Mrs. Claus provides freshly baked (prop) cookies. With Emma’s costumes, you can gather your friends around for Victorian caroling, or let Emma’s take your family back to a Victorian Christmas scene. Create a family around the Christmas tree feeling in your PJs. Our sets are perfect for your formal Christmas family photos in your Sunday best. Or have a snowball fight in your favorite winter sweaters, or in Emma’s costumes!
Emma’s has costumes from newborn to enhanced, in a variety of styles and eras.
This is your chance to give the Christmas of your childhood memories to your children. These photos make excellent Christmas cards and gifts for loved ones, and the memories will last forever. Book your session now!