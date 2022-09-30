160 Driving Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of its Cheyenne Location at 3703 East Lincolnway. It will take place Thursday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school.
As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2022 alone, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 130-school system.
160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program.
The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.
The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics.
Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.
160 Driving Academy's sister companies, the 160 Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.